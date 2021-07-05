Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 hospital deaths unpacked
Many wary of admission, even when they urgently need help
Many people who are in isolation at home after testing positive for Covid-19 are hesitant to be admitted to hospital, fearful of not making it out alive.
The Eastern Cape health department’s epidemiology report shows that only 64.3% of patients admitted to hospital survived. l...
