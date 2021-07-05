More than half of East Cape Covid-19 cases are in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay accounts for more than half of the Covid-19 infections in the province, latest statistics from the Eastern Cape health department indicate.

In the past 24 hours, 458 new cases and 15 deaths were reported in the province — 242 (52.8%) of those in the Bay.

The metro, along with Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and Sarah Baartman and Joe Gqabi district municipalities, are Covid-19 hotspots.

Sarah Baartman has the second highest infection rate with 86 cases (18.8%).