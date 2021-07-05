More than half of East Cape Covid-19 cases are in Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay accounts for more than half of the Covid-19 infections in the province, latest statistics from the Eastern Cape health department indicate.
In the past 24 hours, 458 new cases and 15 deaths were reported in the province — 242 (52.8%) of those in the Bay.
The metro, along with Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and Sarah Baartman and Joe Gqabi district municipalities, are Covid-19 hotspots.
Sarah Baartman has the second highest infection rate with 86 cases (18.8%).
In other regions:
- Buffalo City had 55 new cases;
- Joe Gqabi — 25;
- Chris Hani — 20;
- Amathole — 14;
- OR Tambo — 10; and
- Alfred Nzo — 5 new cases.
Joe Gqabi has the highest case fatality rate — 44,5% — among the hospitalised patients followed by Amathole on 37,6%; Chris Hani 34,7% and OR Tambo on 34,5%.
Of the 455 patients admitted, 82 are in the intensive care unit, (80 private and two in public), 12 are in high care (four in public, eight in private) and 361 in the general ward (189 in private and 172 in public).
There are also 68 patients on ventilation (31 in public and 37 in private sector) and 86 are on oxygen (74 in public and 12 in private).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.