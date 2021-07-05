Jacob Zuma’s court application is an abuse of power, says state capture inquiry

The secretary of the state capture inquiry has labelled an 11th hour court bid by former president Jacob Zuma to stay a warrant for his arrest as a “continuation of his pattern of abuse of court processes”.

In his affidavit filed in the Pietermaritzburg high court ahead of a court hearing on Tuesday, Prof Itumeleng Mosala said courts should not entertain such abuse any longer.

Zuma has filed an urgent application in the court, arguing that he should not be arrested and detained for 15 months, as ordered by the Constitutional Court, because the apex court has agreed to hear his rescission application next Monday.