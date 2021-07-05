'I am in trouble... Why should I meet them?' says Zuma of ANC's top brass

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday night gave the clearest indication yet that he was not prepared to listen to any advice from the ANC top six and the party's national executive committee (NEC) regarding his legal woes.

Asked whether he had met the party’s top brass this week following the judgment of the Constitutional Court, which sentenced him to 15 months in jail for contempt, Zuma responded: “Why should I meet them?”

The ANC NEC postponed its meeting this weekend and deployed some of its members to Nkandla to talk to Zuma. It was also understood that the party’s top six were due to meet with the embattled former president.

The only two NEC members deployed in the province to set foot at Zuma's home this week were his sympathiser Lindiwe Sisulu and long-standing close ally, Tony Yengeni. Others, including Fikile Mbalula and Bheki Cele, had not shown up by Sunday night.