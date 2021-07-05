Former ANC councillor Monde Vaaltyn dies from Covid-19 complications
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC ward 45 councillor Monde Vaaltyn, who died from Covid-19 complications at the weekend, has been described as a brilliant person who worked tirelessly for his community.
Vaaltyn, 48, did not make it back to council after the 2016 local government elections.
In his time in council, he served in the human settlements and budget and treasury portfolio committees.
He succumbed to the virus on Saturday after being admitted to the Cuyler Clinic in Kariega, where he was placed on a ventilator.
His death comes as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the Bay, with 2,380 active cases as of Sunday night.
Former ANC councillor Loyiso Stemele described Vaaltyn as a hard worker.
“Comrade Vaaltyn was one of the best members of the ANC, especially when it came to issues of governance.
“He was very diligent and was very passionate about issues of his community.
“Wherever he was deployed, he made sure he excelled. He was a brilliant chap.”
Stemele said a FalteinVaaltyn was involved in upskilling residents through his small business after the 2016 polls.
“He’s done a lot for his community.
“This is such a great loss to the movement because we were still looking to benefit from his contribution.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss as the KwaNobuhle community,” he said.
ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said: “As the ANC, we wish to extend our condolences to the family of comrade Vaaltyn.
“Comrade Monde has left an indelible mark in the ANC through his active participation in the transformation agenda of the ANC.
“He was a resource of and for the ANC, especially on matters of budget and treasury. Hamba kahle, Mkhonto.”
The date of his funeral is not yet known.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.