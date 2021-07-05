Former ANC councillor Monde Vaaltyn dies from Covid-19 complications

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC ward 45 councillor Monde Vaaltyn, who died from Covid-19 complications at the weekend, has been described as a brilliant person who worked tirelessly for his community.

Vaaltyn, 48, did not make it back to council after the 2016 local government elections.

In his time in council, he served in the human settlements and budget and treasury portfolio committees.

He succumbed to the virus on Saturday after being admitted to the Cuyler Clinic in Kariega, where he was placed on a ventilator.

His death comes as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the Bay, with 2,380 active cases as of Sunday night.

Former ANC councillor Loyiso Stemele described Vaaltyn as a hard worker.

“Comrade Vaaltyn was one of the best members of the ANC, especially when it came to issues of governance.

“He was very diligent and was very passionate about issues of his community.

“Wherever he was deployed, he made sure he excelled. He was a brilliant chap.”