Dalindyebo doesn’t want to see Zuma humiliated

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had words of encouragement for his long-time foe, Jacob Zuma, ahead of the former president’s battle against a 15-month jail term for contempt.



Dalindyebo was previously convicted and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, assault and arson, but only served four years after President Cyril Ramaphosa granted some prisoners early parole in 2019...