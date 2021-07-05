Woman accused of stealing more than R200,000 from clients
Bay attorney held for fraud and theft released on warning
A Nelson Mandela Bay attorney has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than R210,000 from her clients.
Chantal du Plessis, whose firm Chantal du Plessis Attorneys is in Bird Street opposite the high court in Gqeberha, was released on warning after appearing briefly in the magistrate’s court on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.