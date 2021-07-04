Zuma plays the blame game, says judiciary, Zondo and Madonsela are responsible for his woes

Embattled former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday launched a public offensive against the judiciary, state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo and former public protector Thuli Madonsela, blaming them for his current woes.

Zuma was addressing thousands of his supporters gathered at his home in Nkandla.

This comes after Zuma was sentenced by the Constitutional Court to 15 months in jail for contempt of court after his defiance of an order to appear at the Zondo inquiry.

Zuma said he was innocent and pinned his sentencing on Zondo, saying the court proceedings could have been avoided if the deputy chief justice had recused himself from hearing the former president's evidence at the commission.

According to him, things got out of control when the apex court agreed to be the court of first instance in hearing the state capture inquiry case to force him to appear. Zuma said he had hoped Constitutional Court judges would dismiss the application.

This, he said, triggered his decision to disregard what the court had decided as he believed they were trampling on his right to protect Zondo, one of their colleagues.