'War is deadly': Nzimande warns against Nkandla anarchy

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has warned against the incitement of civil war, as often chaotic scenes played out in Nkandla this week.

Nzimade also called on law enforcement agencies to investigate and bring to book those who fired gunshots in the “anarchy” outside former president Jacob Zuma's home.

Without mentioning Nkandla or Zuma directly, Nzimande also called on “the real” Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans to distance themselves from the use of their association’s name in what he called “counter-revolutionary conduct”.

Nzimande was addressing a virtual rally to launch the SA Communist Party's 100th anniversary celebrations.

He said the constitution was not something any person or grouping could be allowed to gamble with or undermine, and that no person was above the law.

“We strongly condemn the groupings and individuals who are inciting violence to undermine our constitution. As things stand, we have not recovered in every respect from the consequences of apartheid violence, including the violence the apartheid regime sponsored through its surrogates,” said Nzimande.

He said many families, especially black families, encountered permanent loss of life.

“Never again must any person be allowed to return us to the dark past we experienced.”

Nzimande called on the leaders, former leaders, and members of any formation in the ANC-led broader movement — in whose name “reckless elements are inciting violence” — to distance themselves from such treachery, counter-revolutionary conduct.

“We call upon all leaders not to allow their names to be used in calls for violence,” he said.