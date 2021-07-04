News

Over 26,000 Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday with more than 16,000 in Gauteng

By TimesLIVE - 04 July 2021
SA recorded 26,485 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Stock photo.
SA recorded 26,485 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday surged to 26,485, an increase representing a positivity rate of 27.3%, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Another 175 deaths were reported, bringing SA's overall death toll to 61,507.

This graph from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases shows the spike of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.
This graph from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases shows the spike of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.
Image: NICD

SA now has a total of 2,046,311 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Gauteng still accounts for the majority of new cases (61%), followed by the Western Cape (11%), and Limpopo (7%).

A staggering 16,091 cases were confirmed in Gauteng for Saturday, compared to 2,999 in the Western Cape and 1,780 in Limpopo.

Another 557 people were admitted to hospital on Saturday. A total of 13,846 people are currently in hospital countrywide with Covid-19.

subscribe

Latest Videos

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...
Discovery CSI – Mentorship with Purpose masterclass launch

Most Read