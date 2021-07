Nelson Mandela Bay pupil spells her way onto ‘7de Laan’ set

Can you spell “deursettingsvermoë” (determination)? How about “sjokoladestafie” (chocolate bar) or “aanhalingstekens” (quotation marks)?



Now, can you do that while facing a panel of judges, competing against your peers for a chance to appear on one of the country’s most popular TV shows?..