News

Three arrested for various crimes in Storms River

By Herald Reporter - 03 July 2021
Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.
OPERATION SUCCESS: Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.
Image: 123RF / SAKHORN SAENGTONGSAMARNSIN

Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.

The operation yielded positive results, after police searched two drug posts and arrested two people for drug-related crimes.

A woman, aged 33, was arrested for possession of tik and dagga.

In a second incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the possession of dagga.

Police seized 5.8g of tik and 664.8g of dagga, with an estimated total value of about R4,250.

A 22-year old man was also arrested for malicious damage to property.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Storms River Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...
Discovery CSI – Mentorship with Purpose masterclass launch

Most Read