SA’s unemployed and low skilled are the worst affected by gun violence, study finds

“A prospective, observational cohort study was performed during a two-week period in 2019. Patients were screened, enrolled and reported by local orthopaedic teams. Patients were included if they had at least one acute gunshot-related orthopaedic fracture referred to the orthopaedic service. Patients were asked additional questions around baseline health-related quality-of-life (HRQOL) and personal circumstances. Follow-up was at eight weeks after injury.”

According to the researchers, the burden of gun violence in SA is among the highest in the world.

“A total of 135 unique cases of gunshot-related fractures was captured across eight of SA’s nine provinces,” the researchers said.

“Western Cape had the highest number of cases followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The patients affected by gun violence are overwhelmingly young males. A significant proportion is either unemployed or employed in low-skill occupations.

“There was also a very high number of cases where the individual had been either stabbed or shot prior to the episode captured in the study. Of the 76 patients who disclosed their HIV status, 16 reported their status as positive.”