SA’s unemployed and low skilled are the worst affected by gun violence, study finds
Those on the lower rung of SAs’ economic ladder are plagued by gun-related injuries, including people who have “previously been victims of violence interpersonal violence”.
This is according to a study published in the SA Medical Journal this month, titled The gunshot-related injuries in trauma (GRIT) study: A profile of patients affected by gunshot related orthopaedic injuries across South Africa.
In the study, researchers explored the burden of gunshot-related orthopaedic injuries across SA. They studied 37 orthopaedic units across the country’s nine provinces. Site investigators were “recruited from the SA Orthopaedic Association that represents orthopaedic surgeons across the country” and the “study period was from Feb. 18 to April 26 2019”.
“A prospective, observational cohort study was performed during a two-week period in 2019. Patients were screened, enrolled and reported by local orthopaedic teams. Patients were included if they had at least one acute gunshot-related orthopaedic fracture referred to the orthopaedic service. Patients were asked additional questions around baseline health-related quality-of-life (HRQOL) and personal circumstances. Follow-up was at eight weeks after injury.”
According to the researchers, the burden of gun violence in SA is among the highest in the world.
“A total of 135 unique cases of gunshot-related fractures was captured across eight of SA’s nine provinces,” the researchers said.
“Western Cape had the highest number of cases followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The patients affected by gun violence are overwhelmingly young males. A significant proportion is either unemployed or employed in low-skill occupations.
“There was also a very high number of cases where the individual had been either stabbed or shot prior to the episode captured in the study. Of the 76 patients who disclosed their HIV status, 16 reported their status as positive.”
The study concluded that most of those affected by gun-related injuries were on the lower rungs of the economic ladder.
“The above mentioned data highlight that the people affected by gun-related injuries across SA are largely in low-skilled employment and have previously been victims of interpersonal violence,” the study found.
“This significant public health problem for SA and these data identify several key areas for further research in the management of the injuries and associated outcomes. In addition to public health and social measures, there is a pressing need for observational and interventional studies.”
