Jacob Zuma makes first public appearance in Nkandla as his son vows there will be bloodshed

Former president Jacob Zuma made his first public appearance in Nkandla on Saturday, shortly after his son, Edward, vowed there would be bloodshed to protect his father from going to jail.

Zuma hadn't appeared in public since the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after he refused to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Wearing a Covid-19 mask, he walked out of his house just before 3pm, shielded by Zulu warriors and surrounded by supporters. The crowd ululated as he walked around the stage from where his son had just spoken, and then went back into his house.

Just before his father's appearance, Edward spoke of a war, adding that no-one cared about the Covid-19 virus and preventive protocols in a war situation.

Zuma’s supporters “don’t give a hoot about viruses” and Covid-19 protocols, Edward said in a fiery address to hundreds of restless supporters, many dressed in ANC regalia and Zulu traditional attire, at his father’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

“We do not care about the police. But should they dare come close to Zuma’s house, there will be bloodshed,” he said. “If they provoke us, we will give them the bloodshed that they want. Nkandla is on a total shutdown. Zuma is not going anywhere even if he elects to do so we will stop him.”