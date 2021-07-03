Eastern Cape motorists bust for transporting booze during level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown

Two Eastern Cape motorists have been arrested for transporting alcohol in contravention of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the motorists were arrested in Makhanda on Friday.

“The multidimensional intervention operation has pounced on two motorists for transporting liquor and were charged in terms of the DMA regulations in Makhanda last night,” said Nkohli.