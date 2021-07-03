News

Animal Anti-Cruelty League targeted by burglars

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 03 July 2021

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League clinic has been plagued by persistent burglars, with the facility targeted four times in one week.

Staff at the Cleary Park centre have had to appoint private security guards to protect the facility over night in an attempt to curb the sudden crime spree...

