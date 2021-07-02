Zuma asks ConCourt to 'dig from the depth of its judicial being' to hear his case fairly as he files new court papers

Former president Jacob Zuma has applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its order on Tuesday that he is guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months in prison.

He has also made an urgent application to the high court in Pietermaritzburg to stay the orders that required him to turn himself in by Sunday or be arrested, and to interdict the police from arresting him pending his rescission application to the Constitutional Court; and also pending “Part B” of the court case, which would seek a declaration that “in circumstances such as the present” the crime of civil contempt must be conducted in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

This comes after the Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled that Zuma was in contempt of court and handed down a 15-month sentence. He was given until Sunday to submit himself to be taken into custody.

On Wednesday, acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe signed a warrant for his committal.