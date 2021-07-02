‘Zoom fatigue’ hits as lack of human interaction causes loneliness and isolation

Lack of human interaction during the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about isolation and loneliness for many, particularly those who are working from home and staying at home to avoid public spaces and crowds.

It is against this backdrop that SA will, towards the end of this year, host a conference that will bring together world experts in the field of human and social interaction to address how humans, despite the restrictions of lockdowns, can find a meaningful way to interact with one another and how they can deal with their fears and insecurities during this time of uncertainty.

The conference will be hosted by Imago Africa, a community of Imago practitioners, in partnership with North West University and the Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa), will be held virtually between September 30 and October 3. It will be based around the science of human connections, which deals with how the natural and social sciences tell us who we are as human beings, what prevents individuals from relating to one another and how this interpersonal crisis of connection can lead to civic disengagement.