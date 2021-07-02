Two suspected perlemoen poachers get bail in Gqeberha court

Two suspected perlemoen poachers, linked to a R1.4m bust in June, were granted bail of R5,000 each in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Friday.

Moses Gqola, 33, and Shaakir George, 21, were two of six suspects arrested by police on June 8 after a high-speed chase through Central in Gqeberha.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said their co-accused Athenkosi Bidla, 25, Eldrich Aylward, 45, Justin Killian, 25, and Justin Jantjies, 30, had also been granted R5,000 bail on June 22.

The six suspects were arrested after they failed to stop for a private anti-poaching unit conducting waylay duties in Marine Drive, Humewood.

The unit called for backup from the police’s flying squad and after a short chase, the suspects were stopped and their vehicle searched.

Eight bags, containing 1,689 perlemoen with an estimated value of R1.4m were confiscated.

The suspects will return to court on July 27 after the case was postponed for further investigation.

