Three arrested after chase through Despatch suburbs

A high speed chase through the suburbs of Despatch ended in the arrest of three suspects who allegedly robbed a woman of a valuable necklace and burgled a house nearby.

Thanks to the cooperation between community members and various police units, the suspects were arrested within minutes a few blocks from the incident.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu a woman, 53, was pushing a pram with two children down Brebner Street, Campher Park around noon when she noticed an unknown man approach her.

At the same the woman noticed a white Ford vehicle, with two occupants at the time, drive by slowly.

“As she turned her gaze towards the passing vehicle, the approaching male stood directly in front of her. He grabbed her necklace (valued at about R5,000) from her neck and jumped into the white Ford vehicle,” Naidu said.

A private security operative witnessed the incident and quickly chased after the fleeing suspects in his vehicle.

At the same time the police were notified about the incident and Despatch police members, as well as officers from the Kariega K9 Unit, joined in the chase.

Naidu said the suspects’ vehicle stalled at the corners of Botha and Drommedaris Streets.

Four suspects got out and started fleeing on foot.

Police officers, the private security official and community members pursued the suspects scaled several boundary walls, jumping from one yard to another, in an attempt to evade arrest.

However, the chased ended in the arrest of three suspects, aged 24, 27 and 29. The search for the fourth suspect still continues.

“On inspecting the vehicle officers also found property suspected to be stolen in a housebreaking committed in the area earlier. The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were detained on a charge of robbery. Detectives will also investigate a possible link to the housebreaking,” Naidu said.

The suspects in custody are expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Kariega soon.

Naidu praised the community and police officials for their swift action and collaboration that resulted in the arrest.

