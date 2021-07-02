Sorry state of two Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals exposed

Health department says most issues raised by deputy public protector already fixed

PREMIUM

From a multimillion-rand kitchen installed in 2010 at Livingstone Hospital that had never been used to a triage tent that kept collapsing at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital in Kariega.



These are among the shocking findings of deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s investigation into the deteriorating conditions at the two Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals...