SA’s water infrastructure crisis needs new ‘digital approach’

Water experts believe digitising water infrastructure in SA can help authorities manage water more efficiently and effectively to improve service delivery for all.

Dominic Collett, urban development engineer and smart city specialist at Royal HaskoningDHV, said the first step is to get an accurate and real-time overview of the country’s infrastructure.

“A single view of the truth that will help city officials make informed decisions. This is possible with ‘digital twin’ technology.

“A digital twin is a virtual representation of physical assets, like buildings or water pipes. By sharing data between the virtual and physical environments, municipalities, city officials and planners can make the most of our infrastructure and future-proof it to extend its lifespan,” said Collett.

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced that SA needs more than R120bn in the next 10 years “to ensure the entire SA has security of supply of water”.