Police on hunt for gang of robbers after Cleary Park cash-in-transit heist
Gqeberha police are on the hunt for at least 10 armed suspects who allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle outside a shopping centre on Friday morning.
The armoured vehicle was parked near free-standing ATMs outside the Cleary Park Shopping Centre, in Stanford Road, at about 5.15am when the incident took place...
