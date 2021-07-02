News

Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs without water after power failure at water works

By Herald Reporter - 02 July 2021
Suburbs in Gqeberha may experience water disruptions after a power failure at one of its water treatment facilities.
Suburbs in Gqeberha may experience water disruptions after a power failure at one of its water treatment facilities.
Image: iStock

Resident in parts of Gqeberha may experience disruptions in their water supply on Friday after a power failure at water treatment facility leading to Nelson Mandela Bay.

According to a statement issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Thursday night, an electrical fault at the Churchill Water Treatment Works late in the afternoon caused delays in the water supply pipeline.

“The electrical problem has since been repaired. It is expected that water will be restored by tomorrow midday,” metro officials said.

While water to some of the affected areas was restored during the night, the following suburbs might experience disruptions:

— Walmer Heights

— Miramar

— Charlo

— Walmer Downs

— Fairview

— Newton park

— Greenacres

— Mill Park

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...
Discovery CSI – Mentorship with Purpose masterclass launch

Most Read