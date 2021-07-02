Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs without water after power failure at water works

Resident in parts of Gqeberha may experience disruptions in their water supply on Friday after a power failure at water treatment facility leading to Nelson Mandela Bay.

According to a statement issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Thursday night, an electrical fault at the Churchill Water Treatment Works late in the afternoon caused delays in the water supply pipeline.

“The electrical problem has since been repaired. It is expected that water will be restored by tomorrow midday,” metro officials said.

While water to some of the affected areas was restored during the night, the following suburbs might experience disruptions:

— Walmer Heights

— Miramar

— Charlo

— Walmer Downs

— Fairview

— Newton park

— Greenacres

— Mill Park

HeraldLIVE