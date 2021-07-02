Much-loved police voice retires after 38 years

Serving with pride, dignity and ethics for almost 38 years, and a voice all too familiar when it came to informing the public about crimes and police achievements, communications stalwart and spokesperson Capt Mali Govender bowed out this week to embrace the world of retirement.



Starting her career in the police in 1983 in KwaZulu-Natal, Govender moved from the charge office to become a training officer, public relations officer, strategic manager, information and systems manager. In 2003, during a restructuring process, she was transferred to the SA Police Service’s communications office...