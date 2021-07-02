Minister Sisulu in R2m defamation case against ex-Amatola CEO Zitumane
Lindiwe Sisulu, the minister of human settlements, water & sanitation, is suing under-siege former Amatola Water Board (AWB) CEO Vuyo Zitumane for defamation and is demanding R2m in damages to her reputation.
Sisulu and Zitumane will lock horns at the East London high court this month...
