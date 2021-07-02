Man who shot former girlfriend execution-style at school gets 25 years

A man who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in front of shocked colleagues at the school at which she was working, during Women's Month, will serve 25 years behind bars.

The case against Mbuyiseli Nodongwe was concluded in the Mthatha regional court on Monday.

“It was reported that the deceased, Noloyiso Gqeba, was at a school where she worked as a cleaner, when Mbuyiseli Nodongwe, who was in a relationship with her, arrived and shot her with a firearm. Noloyiso, aged 35, died at the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

“The incident left co-workers shattered as they witnessed tragic scenes of the cold-blooded murder of the woman and escaping of the suspect from the scene of crime,” Kinana added.

DispatchLIVE reported that Gqeba was working as a cleaner at the school as part of a Covid-19 support team when she was killed on August 24 2020.