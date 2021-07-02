Kwazakhele police recover bakkie, stolen furniture

Quick work by officers from the Kwazakhele visible policing unit has led to the recovery of stolen furniture to the value of R30,000.

At about 4.30pm on Thursday, a bakkie loaded with new furniture was allegedly hijacked by three men in Joe Slovo.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the driver and his colleagues had also been robbed of their personal belongings.

However, about 40 minutes later, police officers received a tip-off about suspicious activity at a home in Zwide.

“At about 5.10pm, Kwazakhele visible policing task team members received information of furniture being offloaded in Manama Street, Zwide.

“The area was extensively searched and some of the furniture was found in a yard in Isundu Street in Soweto-on-Sea.”

She said the bakkie that was allegedly hijacked had also been recovered in Manga Street.

No arrests have been made and a case of vehicle hijacking is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE