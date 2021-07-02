News

Jacob Zuma's 11th-hour bid to avoid going to jail

By Franny Rabkin - 02 July 2021
Former president Jacob Zuma is filing papers in the Constitutional Court.
Image: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter

In a last-ditch attempt to save himself from prison, former president Jacob Zuma will be filing court papers today at the Constitutional Court.

Two independent sources have confirmed that Zuma has briefed Dali Mpofu SC and that he would be filing his papers to the highest court today an application for rescission of judgment, said one source.

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court ordered that Zuma was in contempt of court and that he must submit himself to be taken into custody by Sunday. On Wednesday, acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe signed a warrant for his committal.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

