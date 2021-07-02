News

Gunmen rob cash-in-transit vehicle at Cleary Park petrol station

By Riaan Marais - 02 July 2021
Police are investigating an armed robbery after a cash in transit vehicle was robbed at Cleary Park on Friday morning.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic/ File photo

Police are on the scene at a petrol station outside the Cleary Park Shopping Centre where a group of armed gunmen allegedly robbed a cash in transit vehicle on Friday morning.

According to reports from the scene, the incident occurred around 6am when a large group of men in multiple vehicle approached the armoured vehicle and held the guards at gunpoint.

The police’s bomb unit was also allegedly called to the scene to expose of a possible explosive device.

This is a developing story.

