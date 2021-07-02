Gunmen rob cash-in-transit vehicle at Cleary Park petrol station

Police are on the scene at a petrol station outside the Cleary Park Shopping Centre where a group of armed gunmen allegedly robbed a cash in transit vehicle on Friday morning.

According to reports from the scene, the incident occurred around 6am when a large group of men in multiple vehicle approached the armoured vehicle and held the guards at gunpoint.

The police’s bomb unit was also allegedly called to the scene to expose of a possible explosive device.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE