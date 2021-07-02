Comair flights grounded as Covid-19 spikes

Frequent flyers might have to reschedule their travel plans as Comair on Friday announced the suspension of its services for the next three weeks.

Comair, which operates airlines Kulula and British Airways, said all flights between July 5 and July 30 would be cancelled in accordance with the country’s level 4 lockdown announced on Sunday night.

The airline operator said the aim to recommence services on July 30 would depend on the Covid-19 infection rate and the regulations in place at that time.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe under the circumstances it is the right course of action for our loyal customers and employees,” Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said.

Comair business rescue practitioner Richard Ferguson said these measures were “bold, brave and responsible” as the company aimed to ensure the health of staff and customers.

“This decision was taken in light of the prohibition on leisure travel to and from Gauteng, very little business and leisure travel elsewhere in the country, and no connecting traffic from international carriers.”

Customers wanting to inquire about refunding or the rescheduling of their flights can contact Comair, Kulula or British Airways for more information.

HeraldLIVE

.