Agri EC calls for urgent intervention in Fish River pollution crisis

Treatment plants spewing sewage into pivotal water supply system

PREMIUM

Agri Eastern Cape has called for the national department of water and sanitation to take control of the crippled sewage treatment works in the Chris Hani district after a new report revealing severe sewage pollution in the Fish River.



The department’s report warns that there is a significant risk the pollution could infect livestock and poultry...