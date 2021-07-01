Thuli Madonsela on Zuma judgment: 'People will think twice before they insult the judiciary'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has welcomed the Constitutional Court's judgment on former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court, saying people will think twice before disrespecting the judiciary.

Zuma was found guilty after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and was given five days to hand himself over to the police. The ruling cannot be appealed.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Madonsela said she doubted she would have arrived at the same decision as the court, but the judgment was a reasonable decision.

“It is a rational decision by the Constitutional Court and, in the circumstances, it sends a message across,” said Madonsela.