Temporary closure of Algoa Park police station after positive Covid-19 test

The Algoa Park police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating at the back of the police station, and can be contacted on 082-303-1023.

In case of an emergency, station commander Colonel N P Ngum can be reached on 082-779-7113.

Once the decontamination has been completed, the community will be informed when the station will be reopened.

