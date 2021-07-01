Temporary closure of Algoa Park police station after positive Covid-19 test
The Algoa Park police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.
The Community Service Centre will be operating at the back of the police station, and can be contacted on 082-303-1023.
In case of an emergency, station commander Colonel N P Ngum can be reached on 082-779-7113.
Once the decontamination has been completed, the community will be informed when the station will be reopened.
HeraldLIVE
