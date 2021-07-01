News

Temporary closure of Algoa Park police station after positive Covid-19 test

By Riaan Marais - 01 July 2021
The Algoa Park police station is closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19
TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN: The Algoa Park police station is closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19
Image: FILE

The Algoa Park police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating at the back of the police station, and can be contacted on 082-303-1023.

In case of an emergency, station commander Colonel N P Ngum can be reached on 082-779-7113.

Once the decontamination has been completed, the community will be informed when the station will be reopened. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...
Discovery CSI – Mentorship with Purpose masterclass launch

Most Read