Teachers’ Covid-19 fears intensify

Educators see colleagues die while infection among pupils rise

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 01 July 2021

Teachers dying from Covid-19 and an increase in the number of pupils testing positive for the virus are causing sleepless nights for those in the education sector.

The Eastern Cape health department has identified teachers in the province as the main spreaders of Covid-19 infections at schools...

