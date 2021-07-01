SA records more than 19,500 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths

Gauteng recorded 11,160 new Covid-19 infections, as it continued to be the country's coronavirus epicentre.

There were 19,506 new infections recorded across SA Wednesday night, as well as 383 deaths, according to the latest statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The new cases came at a positivity rate of 27.6%.

Apart from Gauteng's spike in new cases, there were other concerns as the Western Cape recorded 2,059 cases in the past 24 hours. On top of this, four provinces recorded more than 1,000 cases — the North West reported 1,428 cases, KZN 1,265 cases, and Limpopo 1,234 cases.