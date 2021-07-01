Ramaphosa did not mislead on CR17, Mkhwebane cannot probe political parties' affairs, top court rules

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mislead parliament in relation to the donation made to his ANC presidential election campaign in 2017.

The public protector also did not have powers to investigate private affairs of political parties.

These findings were made by the majority of the Constitutional Court on Thursday as it dismissed the appeal by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against a decision made by the Pretoria high court in March last year.

The high court judgment reviewed and set aside Mkhwebane's decision to investigate and report on the CR17 campaign for the ANC leadership elected in December 2017.

The full bench also reviewed and set aside her findings released in July 2019 that Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about the donation he received from Bosasa.

