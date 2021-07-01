Police searching for missing 4-year-old from Kwazakhele

UPDATE: The child has been found.

Gqeberha police have launched a search for a 4-year-old girl from Kwazakhele who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The child was last seen in the company of her 7-year-old cousin when the two went to a playground near her home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said information received by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) indicated that the mother came home to Ndebele Street around 2pm on Tuesday and found the child playing alone in the yard. The mother went inside to take a nap.

“Just after 7pm, the child’s 7-year-old cousin, brought the little girl’s shoes to the mother. A neighbour informed the mother that both children were seen playing at Khiwane playgrounds at about 6:30pm. On searching the playgrounds, the children were nowhere to be seen,” Naidu said.

At about 9pm the mother went to a relative’s house and found the 7-year-old child.

The family denied her access to the house, but she assumed her daughter was with them and returned home.

Upon returning to the relative’s house on Wednesday she learned that the child was not there.

The child was reported missing shortly thereafter.

According to a description provided by the family the child was wearing was wearing a light purple jersey with shiny studs, blue three quarter jeans and pink sandals when she was last seen.

She also had a white bandage on her left leg, and she had short dreadlocks.

The mother was unable to supply a picture.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating the missing child can contact Detective Captain Bruce Madubedube at the Motherwell FCS Unit on 071 475 2385, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE