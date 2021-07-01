New top cop for Western Cape

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed the appointment of new provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile.

Fritz said Patekile had previously served in various capacities in the Eastern and Western Cape and had a wealth of experience.

“Over the last few months while Gen Patekile was acting, we managed to develop a good working relationship based on openness and transparency. We have been mutually supportive of each other in our respective roles,” said Fritz.

“We are satisfied that the recruitment process duly complied with all the relevant norms and standards, and that it was therefore fair and transparent,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing our journey together, started while the general was still acting, by further strengthening our working relationship. We welcome the stability in the provincial SAPS that comes with the appointment of a provincial commissioner, and will continue to work together to make the Western Cape a safer province for all its citizens,” said Fritz.

Patekile acted in the position since the departure of Lt-Gen Yolisa Mokgabudi in February after she was moved to fill the post of Crime Intelligence head.

This was after Maj-Gen Peter Jacobs was removed from the position along with other senior managers due to graft allegations related to PPE procurement from a Crime Intelligence secret service account.

Patekile also held the reins of the provincial detective services after Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey was axed over Facebook posts in support of Jacobs.

