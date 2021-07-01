Nelson Mandela Bay records 280 new Covid-19 cases

Nelson Mandela Bay recorded 280 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the provincial health department’s latest figures.

In total, the Bay has lost 3,082 people to the virus, and there are 2,480 active cases in the metro.

Walmer topped the list of suburbs with the most active cases, at 138.

Gelvandale and Lorraine both recorded 132 cases.

Neighbouring towns Kariega and Despatch recorded totals of 181 and 169 cases respectively.

The full list is below: