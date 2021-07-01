News

Knysna puts safe spin on popular Oyster Festival

Plenty of activities on offer as organisers adapt to level 4 Covid restrictions

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 01 July 2021

The Knysna Oyster Festival committee has been working hard to keep the iconic Garden Route festival on the 2021 events calendar with events that are safe and fully level 4 compliant with the Knysna Oyster Festival “Limited Edition” experience.

“The Limited” addition to the name is a Covid-19 safe variation of the original 10-day-winter festival. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...
Discovery CSI – Mentorship with Purpose masterclass launch

Most Read