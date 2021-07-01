Knysna puts safe spin on popular Oyster Festival
Plenty of activities on offer as organisers adapt to level 4 Covid restrictions
The Knysna Oyster Festival committee has been working hard to keep the iconic Garden Route festival on the 2021 events calendar with events that are safe and fully level 4 compliant with the Knysna Oyster Festival “Limited Edition” experience.
“The Limited” addition to the name is a Covid-19 safe variation of the original 10-day-winter festival. ..
