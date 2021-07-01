Jacob Zuma will keep presidential perks despite conviction, law expert says

Former president Jacob Zuma will not lose any of his retirement benefits even though the Constitutional Court declared him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to a 15-month prison term.

This is because there is no provision in the constitution and legislation governing remuneration and benefits for executives for removing such benefits, a legal expert says.

Former presidents enjoy benefits including a substantial pension, medical aid and provision of security.

“He will keep all his benefits. The constitution allows for the removal of benefits if the president is impeached,” said law professor Pierre de Vos.