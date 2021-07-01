Health products regulator at advanced stage evaluating Sinovac vaccine

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said on Thursday that it was at an advanced stage of evaluating the CoronaVac vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said the process of assessing and approving vaccines was rigorous and “intricate”.

Sahpra is evaluating CoronaVac and reviewing applications for one of the Sinopharm vaccines and for the Sputnik V vaccine, manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute.

It said it had not received applications for the registration of the vaccines manufactured by Moderna or Novavax.

“Sahpra is not mandated to effect procurement of any medicine or vaccine. Our role focuses largely on the regulatory oversight of these health products,” said Semete-Makokotlela.

Sahpra’s mandate included looking at the manufacturing company and whether it was registered, she said.