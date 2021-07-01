Hawaii probe into Lindani Myeni's death concludes cop shooting was justified

The Hawaiian police officers who shot dead former SA rugby player Lindani Myeni in Honolulu in April will not be criminally charged for his murder.

This was revealed by the island’s authorities in a press conference held on Wednesday.

Myeni's wife, Lindsay, said on Facebook this was one of the lowest days in her life.

“Regardless of these painful trials, everything is going to be OK eventually,” she shared. “My worst fear has already come true, there’s nothing more anyone can do to my man. He’s at peace now and that’s still all that matters to me at the end of the day.”

HawaiiNewsNow reported that during the conference, prosecutor Steve Alm gave a detailed presentation into investigations conducted by his office which concluded that Myeni’s “shooting was justified”.

“The officers who responded to this ended up trying to use multiple non-lethal, non-deadly force methods before they used service firearms,” Alm was quoted as saying.

“Officer one was justified in shooting Mr Myeni in self-defence. Officer two was justified in shooting Mr Myeni in defence of another (officer),” he added.