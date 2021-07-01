Good Samaritan helps to reunite missing Kwazakhele girl, 4, with her mother

Thanks to a good Samaritan, a missing Kwazakhele girl, 4, was reunited with her mother after going missing on Tuesday evening.

The child was returned to her mother safely on at about 9pm on Wednesday. According to the police, a woman living nearby saw the girl wandering down the street alone on Tuesday night and took her in.

“When police and community members were looking for the child, the woman brought the girl to them. The child is safe with her mother,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The child went missing on Tuesday afternoon after she went to a playground with her cousin, close to her Ndebele Street home. Her mother went looking for her unsuccessfully and assumed the girl was with relatives overnight.

She was declared missing on Wednesday morning and they were reunited the same night.

