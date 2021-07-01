Durban July fashion designers preen their feathers
The eight emerging designers handpicked to participate in the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars Collection have unveiled their creations just days before this weekend’s Vodacom Durban July.
The thriving incubator has produced numerous designers who have successfully established their businesses and built their brands under the guidance and mentorship offered by the programme, underscoring the city’s reputation as a hotbed for fashion design talent...
