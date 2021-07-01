Coega launches global programme for postgraduate students
The Coega Development Corporation has launched a talent identification and retention programme that will see postgraduate students studying at top-tier universities overseas.
The Coega Global Scholars Programme (CGSP), which was announced by the corporation on Monday, will lean towards youth and women applicants...
