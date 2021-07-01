Cloud’s the limit with new family tech programme

NMU’s Greyling keynote speaker in series that spotlights ‘next era of virtual life’

The Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department is one of the main role players in a new global family tech programme created by Amazon Web Services.



The programme falls under Amazon Web Service’s Ireland-based #inCommunities initiative and the organisers chose to launch it in SA this week to coincide with Nelson Mandela Month...