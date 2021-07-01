News

Cloud’s the limit with new family tech programme

NMU’s Greyling keynote speaker in series that spotlights ‘next era of virtual life’

By Guy Rogers - 01 July 2021

The Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department is one of the main role players in a new global family tech programme created by Amazon Web Services.

The programme falls under Amazon Web Service’s Ireland-based #inCommunities initiative and the organisers chose to launch it in SA this week to coincide with Nelson Mandela Month...

