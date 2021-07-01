Being male and obese are not risk factors for Covid-19 death, new study suggests

Research has in the past linked being male and obese as high risk factors for Covid-19 complications and death, but a new study by the University of Cape Town has now found that the two factors are not necessarily associated with increased mortality in patients admitted into intensive care.

It was initially found that being male and obese were risk factors due the impairment that weight gain has to the immune function and difficulties with ventilation, for instance.

But researchers have instead found that being a smoker, being hypertensive, diabetic and having a cardiovascular disease were more likely to lead to death than an increasing body mass index (BMI).