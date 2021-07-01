Ayanda Wakaba appointed ECDC chief executive
Priorities to include driving corporation’s renewal programme and greater support to SMMEs across province
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has appointed Ayanda Wakaba as its new CEO.
The announcement was made by ECDC board chair Vuyani Jarana during a virtual media conference on Thursday...
